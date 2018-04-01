Tranmere Rovers v Solihull Moors
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|40
|23
|9
|8
|57
|43
|14
|78
|2
|Sutton United
|39
|21
|9
|9
|60
|42
|18
|72
|3
|Wrexham
|40
|17
|17
|6
|47
|31
|16
|68
|4
|Aldershot
|40
|18
|14
|8
|60
|45
|15
|68
|5
|Tranmere
|39
|19
|10
|10
|65
|40
|25
|67
|6
|Boreham Wood
|40
|17
|15
|8
|53
|37
|16
|66
|7
|Dover
|40
|17
|13
|10
|53
|35
|18
|64
|8
|Fylde
|40
|17
|11
|12
|73
|51
|22
|62
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|38
|14
|15
|9
|49
|43
|6
|57
|10
|Bromley
|38
|15
|11
|12
|60
|47
|13
|56
|11
|Dag & Red
|39
|15
|10
|14
|57
|51
|6
|55
|12
|Leyton Orient
|40
|13
|11
|16
|49
|51
|-2
|50
|13
|Gateshead
|38
|11
|16
|11
|51
|40
|11
|49
|14
|Eastleigh
|39
|11
|16
|12
|56
|62
|-6
|49
|15
|Maidenhead United
|39
|12
|13
|14
|52
|58
|-6
|49
|16
|Hartlepool
|40
|12
|12
|16
|48
|58
|-10
|48
|17
|Halifax
|40
|11
|14
|15
|42
|51
|-9
|47
|18
|Maidstone United
|40
|11
|13
|16
|47
|60
|-13
|46
|19
|Woking
|40
|12
|8
|20
|49
|66
|-17
|44
|20
|Barrow
|38
|9
|14
|15
|43
|50
|-7
|41
|21
|Solihull Moors
|40
|10
|11
|19
|40
|53
|-13
|41
|22
|Torquay
|39
|8
|10
|21
|36
|62
|-26
|34
|23
|Chester
|40
|6
|13
|21
|34
|66
|-32
|31
|24
|Guiseley
|38
|5
|11
|22
|33
|72
|-39
|26
