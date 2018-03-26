Swansea City keen to sign midfielder Andy King permanently

Andy King celebrates a goal in Swansea's 4-1 win over West Ham

Swansea City hope to sign midfielder Andy King permanently in the summer if they secure Premier League survival.

Having found game-time limited at Leicester City, the Wales international joined the Swans on loan on transfer deadline day in January.

He has made four appearances for the Welsh club, scoring one goal.

With fellow midfielder Ki Sung-yueng possibly leaving when his contract expires this summer, Swansea are keen to sign King permanently.

Leicester could ask for up to £6m for the 29-year-old, who is a Foxes fans' favourite having made 388 appearances during his decade at the club which has seen him win titles in League One, the Championship and the Premier League.

However, in recent seasons he has seen first-team opportunities dwindle, prompting his loan to Swansea.

There was also interest from West Ham and Brighton in January, and the two clubs might revive their interest in the former Chelsea trainee this summer.

During his time with Swansea, King has helped Carlos Carvalhal's side climb out of the Premier League relegation zone and up to 14th place in the table, three points clear of the bottom three.