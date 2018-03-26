Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish, Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Andy Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says there is no need to panic after Friday's friendly defeat by Costa Rica, and insists he is not feeling discouraged by the display of his new-look Scotland side. (Scotsman)

Ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Hungary, McLeish emphasised his desire to secure the first win of his second stint as national manager. (Daily Record)

And McLeish insists he will not give out caps easily as winning matches is too important to him. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, 21, who made his debut against Costa Rica, is determined to prove he belongs in the national set-up after his rapid rise to prominence this season. (Scottish Sun)

Cardiff star Callum Paterson is convinced Friday's friendly with Costa Rica was a worthwhile exercise and that the future looks bright for McLeish's side. (Scottish Sun)

And Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie agrees with Paterson that the Scots are on the right path under McLeish. (Herald)

Scotland winger Matt Phillips says playing for the national side is a welcome distraction from the relegation battle he is involved with at his club side West Brom. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United have hardened their interest in Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, with Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho impressed with the versatility of the 20-year-old, who signed a new six-year contract last year and is likely to cost more than £20million. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair wants to return to the English Premier League this summer, with the 29-year-old attracting interest from Bournemouth and Brighton. (Scottish Sun)

Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland team are set to provide the opposition for Scott Brown's Celtic testimonial, with the match due to be played at Parkhead the day after the Scottish Cup Final. (Scottish Sun)

Lewis Morgan is so determined to hit the ground running when he joins parent club Celtic this summer, he will forego a holiday when his season is over with St Mirren. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson reckons Greg Docherty can become an Ibrox great - if he uses Celtic captain Scott Brown as inspiration. (Daily Record)

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo wanted to "kill" Bilel Mohsni following the defender's debut against Dunfermline. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has returned to the practice courts as the Scot continues his rehab from hip surgery. (Times)