Scotland: Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley & Matt Ritchie out of Hungary match

Scott McTominay (left), Matt Ritchie (centre) and Grant Hanley started the match against Costa Rica

Scott McTominay, Matt Ritchie and Grant Hanley have pulled out of the Scotland squad to face Hungary due to injuries.

The trio all featured as the Scots lost 1-0 to Costa Rica at Hampden on Friday night in Alex McLeish's first match in charge since returning as national boss.

They will not, however, travel to Budapest for Tuesday's friendly.

Manager McLeish is not expected to call any replacements into his squad at this stage.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay made his Scotland debut in Friday's defeat, while Newcastle United winger Ritchie and Norwich City defender Hanley also started the match at Hampden.

Hanley's absence means McLeish is short of options in central defence after losing Russell Martin before the Costa Rica game. Celtic defender Jack Hendry could come in to join Charlie Mulgrew and Scott McKenna if McLeish continues with a three-man defence.

McTominay's departure is likely to ensure Hibernian's John McGinn comes in while McLeish has several options to replace Ritchie, including James Forrest and Ryan Fraser.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the call-offs on Monday but did not give any details about any injuries.