Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town say manager's future to be 'clarified' in next month

Former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy arrived at Portman Road in 2012

The future of Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy will be "clarified" before the end of April, says owner Marcus Evans.

Ex-Wolves and Sunderland boss McCarthy, 59, is the Championship's longest-serving manager but his existing deal expires at the end of the season.

This month, he said he would see out the rest of his contract despite a "difficult atmosphere" among fans.

An announcement about McCarthy will be made prior to the first deadline on 2018-19 season tickets.

Ipswich are 12th in the Championship, 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

In a letter to current season-ticket holders, Evans said: "I continue to have a very good relationship with Mick. We talk regularly and we will sit down and discuss the best way forward for this football club in the next few weeks.

"Supporters will know the result of that conversation in due course.

"Although the league is a different prospect now from when I first invested in the club more than 10 years ago, I remain as determined as ever to see Ipswich Town back in the Premier League,."