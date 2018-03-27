Linkopings Women v Manchester City Women (0-2 agg)

Nikita Parris scored Manchester City's opening goal in their first leg victory against Linkopings

Manchester City are likely to make a number of changes for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Swedish side Linkopings.

Midfielder Izzy Christiansen may be included, having been suspended for the 2-0 first leg win in Manchester.

Manager Nick Cushing is also expected to recall a handful of players dropped from the starting line-up for Sunday's FA Cup victory at Sunderland.

Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Keira Walsh and Nikita Parris could all feature.

City will reach the semi-finals for the second time if they are able to preserve their advantage, having also made the last four in their maiden Champions League appearance last season.

Victory could also mean two English sides in the semi-finals for the first time, with Chelsea holding a 2-0 first-leg lead against French side Montpellier.