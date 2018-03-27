Chelsea Ladies v Montpellier Feminines (2-0 agg)

Goals from Ji So-Yun (right) and Erin Cuthbert gave Chelsea Ladies a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Women's Champions League tie against Montpellier last Wednesday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes says domestic fixtures should be rescheduled to help English sides progress in the Women's Champions League.

Chelsea and Manchester City both face quarter-final second legs on Wednesday, having played matches on Sunday.

"We should help the two teams in the Champions League," said Hayes, whose side lead Montpellier 2-0 on aggregate.

"When you schedule games either side of that Wednesday window then I think you are hamstringing them."

Goals from Ji So-Yun and Erin Cuthbert gave Chelsea a crucial victory in France last Wednesday to take into the home leg at Kingsmeadow (19:05 BST).

However, the west London side had a Women's FA Cup quarter-final at Liverpool three days before their trip to Montpellier, and then came from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw with Reading at the weekend.

Manchester City, England's other representatives in the competition, had an FA Cup tie at Sunderland sandwiched in between their fixtures against Swedish side Linkopings.

City are also 2-0 up on aggregate, but Hayes thinks both sides need more support.

"Montpellier in particular - and I'm sure it's the same with Linkopings - are sat at home on the couch recovering while we have gone through a bruised battle," Hayes told the BBC's Women's Football Show.

"If we want English teams to progress then we have to help them a little more.

"English players will improve if they progress to the Champions League final. The last thing you want is a Chelsea or a Man City going out on Wednesday night because they are unable to field a fully-fit team."

If Chelsea Ladies beat Montpellier, they will face either two-time champions Wolfsburg or Czech side Slavia Prague in the semi-finals.

German side Wolfsburg lead 5-0 from the first leg.