Kevin Nolan: Notts County boss not worried about chasing pack

Kevin Nolan's Notts County have won 18 of their 39 League Two games this season

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says he is not worried about his side being caught in the race for promotion.

The Magpies are fourth in League Two, four points behind third-placed Wycombe after losing 3-1 to Chesterfield.

Notts, who host Wycombe on Friday and travel to second-placed Accrington on Monday, have a five-point cushion on eighth-placed Lincoln City.

Asked whether he was feeling nervous, Nolan said: "No, I feel it is just about us enjoying it."

He continued: "The only worry is if it continues and festers into two, three, four games, which fortunately we haven't allowed to happen all season.

"I am looking for a response, not just for Friday but I am looking for a response right away. We are delighted to be in position we are, but if we don't get a play-off spot it probably will hurt.

"But when you look at the bigger picture, where we are and where we have come from so quickly, then we will have something to be immensely proud of no matter what happens at the end of the season."