Niall Quinn: Sunderland distance themselves from reports of consortium takeover

Niall Quinn and Ellis Short worked together when the American businessman took over at Sunderland in 2009

Sunderland have distanced themselves from reports linking Niall Quinn with a potential consortium takeover from owner Ellis Short.

Quinn, 51, who played for and managed the Black Cats, stood down as chairman of the club in October 2011.

Short previously said he would give the club away free to investors in exchange for taking on their debt.

The 57-year-old Texan billionaire has been the majority shareholder at Sunderland since May 2009.

Chris Coleman's side are five points adrift at the bottom of the table, with eight games to play.