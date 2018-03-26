BBC Sport - Glenn Tamplin: Billericay Town boss leaves game early to go on business trip

Boss leaves game early for business trip

Billericay Town owner and manager Glenn Tamplin left their Isthmian Premier Division game at Hendon 20 minutes before the end to go on a business trip, the club have said.

They were 3-0 down when multi-millionaire Tamplin left abruptly, with Billericay going on to lose 4-1 and stay third in the table.

"Glenn was always going to leave early due to having a flight to catch and is now away on business for the next few days," said a club statement.

