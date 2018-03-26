Billericay Town owner and manager Glenn Tamplin left their Isthmian Premier Division game at Hendon 20 minutes before the end to go on a business trip, the club have said.

They were 3-0 down when multi-millionaire Tamplin left abruptly, with Billericay going on to lose 4-1 and stay third in the table.

"Glenn was always going to leave early due to having a flight to catch and is now away on business for the next few days," said a club statement.