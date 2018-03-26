St Johnstone: Tommy Wright has 'other options' after missing out on McGowan

Paul McGowan has made more than 300 domestic appearances in Scotland

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright insists he has "other options" after missing out on signing Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan.

McGowan, 30, last week signed a new one-year deal at Dens Park, having entered the final few months of his contract.

Saints had sought permission to speak to the former Celtic player.

"I'm never disappointed," said Wright, whose side host Hamilton Academical on Wednesday evening.

"We're in for a lot of players at the minute and there are ones that have fallen away that don't make the press, so I can't lose sleep over not getting players.

"Players make decisions all the time. Some reach the press and some don't. I just move on to the next one. There are other options out there.

"Ultimately, when you are signing somebody, if you get them that means they want to be here."