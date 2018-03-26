World Cup 2018: 'Give us some love' - Raheem Sterling tells England fans

England are unbeaten in their last seven matches

England forward Raheem Sterling has urged fans to "give love" to the team going into this summer's World Cup in Russia.

They have three more warm-up games before the tournament, starting with Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, having beaten the Netherlands 1-0 on Friday.

Sterling told BBC Radio 5 live: "I feel sometimes there is too much negativity.

"I would love to hear some positive notes coming in, just to let the boys know everyone is behind them."

England were unbeaten as they topped their World Cup qualifying group, winning eight out of 10 matches, but their recent performances have not always impressed the supporters.

Gareth Southgate's team, who face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in their World Cup group, have gone five matches without conceding a goal, but have scored only three times themselves in that period.

'They are probably not doing it in a malicious way'

Sterling, 23, made his international debut in 2012 and has won 36 caps, although he has been subjected to boos at stages of his England career.

"If you want your country to do well as everyone says, bring a positive light to it," the Manchester City winger said.

"Make the boys go off to the World Cup with a clear head, that everyone is behind them and everyone is with them, and trust me I think you would definitely see a better England.

"I think if we get behind those players, give them love, you wouldn't know how much that will help them, how much that would boost their confidence."

Asked about receiving criticism from the England supporters, he said: "Obviously it's disappointing when you put on a shirt and get negative feedback, but at the same time it's what the fans want to see, they want to see you perform well.

"They are probably not doing it in a malicious way, but doing it in a way to make you know you need to step up. In a way it's good for someone like me, I kind of thrive on stuff like that to try to build."

The pacy forward praised City manager Pep Guardiola, who has guided the team to a 16-point lead in the Premier League plus a place in the Champions League quarter-finals - against Sterling's former club Liverpool.

Asked about the Spaniard's leadership, Sterling said: "It's fantastic because he is a great coach. He helps you in little details, nothing spectacular, it's just getting you back to basics, doing simple stuff.

"And you realise doing the simple stuff how much it can affect the game. That's what he has brought back to my game, try to simplify things and that's what I give him a lot of credit for."