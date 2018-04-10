League One
Gillingham19:45Blackburn
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Blackburn Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

Top Stories