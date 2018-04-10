Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham

Wrexham travel to Ebbsfleet with their National League play-off prospects getting bleaker while the hosts know they need a victory to maintain their slim hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Wrexham right-back Kevin Roberts continues his suspension after being sent off against Boreham Wood.

Chris Holroyd is out following a foot injury suffered at Eastleigh.

Daryl McMahon's Ebbsfleet are seven points off the play-offs with games in hand after an eight-match unbeaten run.