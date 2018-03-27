Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, East Fife 0.
Raith Rovers v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 12Matthews
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forHerronat 73'minutes
- 20Hendry
- 11Barr
- 21FurtadoSubstituted forSpenceat 22'minutes
- 10Vaughan
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 4Herron
- 7Spence
- 9Buchanan
- 17Smith
- 19Zanatta
- 26Court
East Fife
- 21MacKenzie
- 6WatsonBooked at 87mins
- 17Allardice
- 5Page
- 8SlatterySubstituted forWilkieat 77'minutes
- 19ThomsonSubstituted forJonesat 79'minutes
- 12McManusBooked at 79mins
- 15Millar
- 20KnoxSubstituted forLamontat 64'minutes
- 16Livingstone
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 7Lamont
- 10Smith
- 11Wilkie
- 77Jones
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 1,485
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, East Fife 0.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Allardice.
Booking
Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, East Fife 0. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Euan Murray following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Craig Thomson.
Booking
Connor McManus (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Wilkie replaces Patrick Slattery.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ben MacKenzie.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).
(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Herron replaces Scott Robertson.
Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).
Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Mark Lamont replaces Matthew Knox.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).
Jonathan Page (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.