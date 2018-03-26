Spain v Argentina: Messi could return to face Barcelona team-mates

Lionel Messi has recovered from a muscle injury, while team-mate Sergio Aguero is still ruled out

Lionel Messi looks set to return for Argentina in Tuesday's friendly match against Spain.

The captain sat out the 2-0 win over Italy in Manchester on Friday because of a muscle injury but has been cleared to lead his country out in Madrid.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said Messi trained "normally" on Monday and is available to play.

"Before the game against Italy, Leo said he could not play. But he has trained the last two days," he added.

Speaking before his coach's news conference at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Messi said he felt "good".

Argentina's all-time record goalscorer could be lining up against Barcelona team-mates Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.

Spain drew 1-1 with Germany in Dusseldorf on Friday, extending their unbeaten record under Julen Lopetegui to 17 matches.