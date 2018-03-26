Match ends, Portugal 0, Netherlands 3.
Portugal 0-3 Netherlands
-
- From the section European Football
European champions Portugal suffered a heavy shock friendly defeat by the Netherlands in Geneva.
Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay and ex-Liverpool forward Ryan Babel put the Dutch 2-0 ahead.
Reds defender Virgil van Dijk, recently named as the new Dutch captain, netted their third with Joao Cancelo dismissed for Portugal in the second half.
The game brought to an end Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo's run of scoring in nine consecutive games.
The Portugal captain, replaced by Monaco's Joao Moutinho on 68 minutes, had scored 17 goals for Real and two for Portugal, against Egypt on Friday, in that time.
Portugal are in Group B for this summer's World Cup alongside Spain, Morocco and Iran, but the Netherlands, who lost 1-0 to England in Ronald Koeman's first game in charge, failed to qualify.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 12Lopes
- 24Cavaco CanceloBooked at 61mins
- 6Fonte
- 3RolandoSubstituted forNovo Netoat 45'minutes
- 19Silva Duarte
- 20QuaresmaSubstituted forBatalha Martinsat 55'minutes
- 23Adrien SilvaSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 45'minutes
- 15André GomesSubstituted forValente Silvaat 45'minutes
- 16Fernandes Fernandes
- 25Borges FernandesSubstituted forJoão Márioat 78'minutes
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Bruno Alves
- 4Novo Neto
- 5Guerreiro
- 8João Moutinho
- 9Valente Silva
- 10João Mário
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 13Neves
- 17Ganchinho Guedes
- 18Batalha Martins
- 21Soares
- 22Beto
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2TeteBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTilat 78'minutes
- 3de LigtSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 84'minutes
- 4van Dijk
- 6Aké
- 11VilhenaSubstituted forde Vrijat 67'minutes
- 7van de Beek
- 8Pröpper
- 5WijnaldumSubstituted forde Roonat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 9BabelSubstituted forBerghuisat 84'minutes
- 10DepaySubstituted forKluivertat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hateboer
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Til
- 16de Roon
- 17Berghuis
- 18Strootman
- 19Dost
- 20Promes
- 21van Aanholt
- 22Fosu-Mensah
- 23Kluivert
- 24Weghorst
- 25Bizot
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 0, Netherlands 3.
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guus Til (Netherlands).
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário.
Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Netherlands).
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Mário.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Matthijs de Ligt.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Steven Berghuis replaces Ryan Babel.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Marten de Roon.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Justin Kluivert replaces Memphis Depay.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Guus Til replaces Kenny Tete.
Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Fernandes (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Mário Rui (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Ryan Babel (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marten de Roon (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gelson Martins (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).
Offside, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Moutinho replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Marten de Roon replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Stefan de Vrij replaces Tonny Vilhena.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Portugal).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to João Cancelo (Portugal) for a bad foul.
Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.