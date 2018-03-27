Capped Rangers players drive on others in squad, says Graeme Murty

Jamie Murphy and Declan John have represented Scotland and Wales during the international break

Graeme Murty hopes the international recognition received by some of his players will inspire others at Rangers to earn caps.

Wales' Declan John and Scotland's Jamie Murphy were among those capped.

"Lots of different people [are] coming here and getting international recognition," said manager Murty.

"This has lit a fire under those left behind to say 'I want a piece of that' and 'I want to go and experience what it is like at the next level'."

And the former Scotland defender added on the Rangers website: "That's good for us as a group and it's good for us as a management staff. It's also good for the players to get that recognition that if they play well, international managers will sit up and take notice.

"You look at people like Declan John who has come up to Rangers, got a call-up and then played in a fantastic win for his team.

"Bruno [Alves] is getting back into the Portuguese side while Jamie Murphy got on the pitch for Scotland. Jason Cummings is in and around it [with Scotland].

"It is great to try and take us to the level we want to be at as good teams have international players in them, and we want more good players who are capable of representing their country bringing that skillset and that learning mindset that you have to have as an international footballer into our club."

Meanwhile, Murty said it was the right decision to release Croatia midfielder Niko Kranjcar, whose contract at Ibrox was terminated last week.

"Niko has been a top professional and has worked extremely hard," said Murty, 43.

"He obviously hasn't had the best of time with injuries, but we have made the decision, mutually, to go our separate ways and we wish Niko all the best.

"Personally, for me, he has been really good to work with and is a good guy to have around. Technically, he is possibly the best player I have seen up close as a coach, but we just thought it was appropriate, and respectful to him, to allow him to seek out that next challenge."