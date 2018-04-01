Championship
Aston Villa19:45Reading
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Reading

Paul Clement's first game in charge of Reading ended in victory as they beat QPR 1-0
Paul Clement's first game in charge of Reading ended in victory as they beat QPR 1-0
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:15-22:15 BST

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia could feature against Reading at Villa Park on Tuesday after making his first appearance since October.

Kodjia had been out with a long-term injury but made his return to the side in Villa's goalless draw at Hull City.

Reading manager Paul Clement could start Sone Aluko after he scored the winner in their 1-0 win against QPR.

The Royals will be without Yann Kermorgant as he serves a suspension after he was sent off in the victory.

Match facts

  • Since a run of six consecutive wins against Reading in all competitions between 2008 and 2016, Villa have lost each of their last two matches against them.
  • Reading's only away victory over Aston Villa in any competition was in the Championship last season - they have lost nine and drawn one of their other 10 visits.
  • Villa winger Robert Snodgrass has faced Reading eight times in the Football League but is yet to register a goal or assist against the Royals.
  • Aston Villa haven't lost consecutive home league games since February 2017 - they were unbeaten in 10 before defeat to QPR last time out at Villa Park (W7 D3).
  • The Royals have won just one of their last nine away Championship games (D3 L5), beating Burton 3-1 in January.
  • Modou Barrow has had a hand in seven away goals for Reading in the Championship this season (four goals, three assists), more than any other player.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story