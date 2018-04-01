Aston Villa v Reading
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia could feature against Reading at Villa Park on Tuesday after making his first appearance since October.
Kodjia had been out with a long-term injury but made his return to the side in Villa's goalless draw at Hull City.
Reading manager Paul Clement could start Sone Aluko after he scored the winner in their 1-0 win against QPR.
The Royals will be without Yann Kermorgant as he serves a suspension after he was sent off in the victory.
Match facts
- Since a run of six consecutive wins against Reading in all competitions between 2008 and 2016, Villa have lost each of their last two matches against them.
- Reading's only away victory over Aston Villa in any competition was in the Championship last season - they have lost nine and drawn one of their other 10 visits.
- Villa winger Robert Snodgrass has faced Reading eight times in the Football League but is yet to register a goal or assist against the Royals.
- Aston Villa haven't lost consecutive home league games since February 2017 - they were unbeaten in 10 before defeat to QPR last time out at Villa Park (W7 D3).
- The Royals have won just one of their last nine away Championship games (D3 L5), beating Burton 3-1 in January.
- Modou Barrow has had a hand in seven away goals for Reading in the Championship this season (four goals, three assists), more than any other player.