Aston Villa v Reading

Paul Clement's first game in charge of Reading ended in victory as they beat QPR 1-0

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia could feature against Reading at Villa Park on Tuesday after making his first appearance since October.

Kodjia had been out with a long-term injury but made his return to the side in Villa's goalless draw at Hull City.

Reading manager Paul Clement could start Sone Aluko after he scored the winner in their 1-0 win against QPR.

The Royals will be without Yann Kermorgant as he serves a suspension after he was sent off in the victory.

