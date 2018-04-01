Wolverhampton Wanderers v Hull City

Two of Wolves' four red cards in the Championship this season came in Friday's win at Middlesbrough

Championship leaders Wolves are without full-back Ruben Neves and full-back Matt Doherty, who are both suspended for the visit of Hull.

Both were sent off in Friday's game at Middlesbrough, which Wolves won 2-1 despite playing the final 20 minutes with nine men.

Hull defender Angus MacDonald is a doubt for the trip to Molineux.

The former Barnsley centre-back limped off during the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

