Wolverhampton Wanderers v Hull City
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders Wolves are without full-back Ruben Neves and full-back Matt Doherty, who are both suspended for the visit of Hull.
Both were sent off in Friday's game at Middlesbrough, which Wolves won 2-1 despite playing the final 20 minutes with nine men.
Hull defender Angus MacDonald is a doubt for the trip to Molineux.
The former Barnsley centre-back limped off during the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.
Match facts
- Wolves haven't completed a league double over the Tigers since the 2005/06 season.
- Hull have won just one of their last seven league trips to Molineux (D3 L3), a 1-0 victory in September 2007 courtesy of a Dean Windass penalty.
- Wolves have lost none of their nine matches this season played on Tuesday (W6 D3) in all competitions.
- Nigel Adkins has taken charge of eight Championship matches against sides starting the day top and is yet to win any of them (D3 L5).
- Fraizer Campbell has had a hand in five goals in four league starts against Wolves (three goals, two assists).
- Benik Afobe has scored three goals in his last two home league games for Wolves - he's never scored in three in a row for them at Molineux.