Wolves19:45Hull
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Hull City

Wolves players protest to referee Stuart Attwell
Two of Wolves' four red cards in the Championship this season came in Friday's win at Middlesbrough
Championship leaders Wolves are without full-back Ruben Neves and full-back Matt Doherty, who are both suspended for the visit of Hull.

Both were sent off in Friday's game at Middlesbrough, which Wolves won 2-1 despite playing the final 20 minutes with nine men.

Hull defender Angus MacDonald is a doubt for the trip to Molineux.

The former Barnsley centre-back limped off during the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

Match facts

  • Wolves haven't completed a league double over the Tigers since the 2005/06 season.
  • Hull have won just one of their last seven league trips to Molineux (D3 L3), a 1-0 victory in September 2007 courtesy of a Dean Windass penalty.
  • Wolves have lost none of their nine matches this season played on Tuesday (W6 D3) in all competitions.
  • Nigel Adkins has taken charge of eight Championship matches against sides starting the day top and is yet to win any of them (D3 L5).
  • Fraizer Campbell has had a hand in five goals in four league starts against Wolves (three goals, two assists).
  • Benik Afobe has scored three goals in his last two home league games for Wolves - he's never scored in three in a row for them at Molineux.

Tuesday 3rd April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

