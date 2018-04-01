Fulham v Leeds United
Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon could start after being named on the bench for Friday's win at Norwich.
Aboubakar Kamara and Oliver Norwood are also options for boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who said his side looked tired in the game at Carrow Road.
Leeds have no new injuries to contend with after ending a four-match winless run against Bolton on Saturday.
Forward Samuel Saiz will be hoping to start after returning from a hamstring injury from the bench against Bolton.
Match facts
- The past five league meetings between these sides have ended as draws, with the reverse fixture ending goalless this season.
- Leeds are unbeaten in their past three league visits to Craven Cottage (W1 D2).
- Slavisa Jokanovic has yet to lose against Leeds as manager, although four of his five encounters have been draws (W1).
- Paul Heckingbottom, meanwhile, has lost all four of his Championship matches against Fulham, including two this season with Barnsley; the last manager to lose three Championship games against the same opponent in a season was Lee Clark in 2014/15 against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Tom Cairney has had a hand in six goals in his past six league matches against Leeds (four goals, two assists), scoring exactly once in each of his past four matches against the Whites.
- Leeds have lost 17 of their past 24 away league games in April (W4 D3), with their most recent victory coming in April 2016 away at Birmingham.