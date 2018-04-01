Championship
Fulham19:45Leeds
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Leeds United

Ryan Sessegnon
Ryan Sessegnon has scored 14 goals in 42 appearances this season
Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon could start after being named on the bench for Friday's win at Norwich.

Aboubakar Kamara and Oliver Norwood are also options for boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who said his side looked tired in the game at Carrow Road.

Leeds have no new injuries to contend with after ending a four-match winless run against Bolton on Saturday.

Forward Samuel Saiz will be hoping to start after returning from a hamstring injury from the bench against Bolton.

Match facts

  • The past five league meetings between these sides have ended as draws, with the reverse fixture ending goalless this season.
  • Leeds are unbeaten in their past three league visits to Craven Cottage (W1 D2).
  • Slavisa Jokanovic has yet to lose against Leeds as manager, although four of his five encounters have been draws (W1).
  • Paul Heckingbottom, meanwhile, has lost all four of his Championship matches against Fulham, including two this season with Barnsley; the last manager to lose three Championship games against the same opponent in a season was Lee Clark in 2014/15 against Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Tom Cairney has had a hand in six goals in his past six league matches against Leeds (four goals, two assists), scoring exactly once in each of his past four matches against the Whites.
  • Leeds have lost 17 of their past 24 away league games in April (W4 D3), with their most recent victory coming in April 2016 away at Birmingham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
