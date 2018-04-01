Fulham v Leeds United

Ryan Sessegnon has scored 14 goals in 42 appearances this season

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon could start after being named on the bench for Friday's win at Norwich.

Aboubakar Kamara and Oliver Norwood are also options for boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who said his side looked tired in the game at Carrow Road.

Leeds have no new injuries to contend with after ending a four-match winless run against Bolton on Saturday.

Forward Samuel Saiz will be hoping to start after returning from a hamstring injury from the bench against Bolton.

Match facts