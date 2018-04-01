Championship
Bolton20:00Birmingham
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Birmingham City

Garry Monk has won two of his four games in charge of Birmingham City
Garry Monk has won two of his four games in charge of Birmingham City
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:15-22:15 BST

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Darren Pratley could return from a leg injury for their game against fellow strugglers Birmingham City.

Josh Vela will fill in for Pratley in midfield if he is unable to return to face Blues on Tuesday, however.

Garry Monk will be looking to build on successive wins against which have lifted Birmingham out of the drop zone.

Midfielder Craig Gardner may come back from a hamstring injury which saw him miss the win against Ipswich Town.

Match facts

  • Bolton have failed to score in any of their last four league games against Birmingham (D1 L3) since winning 1-0 in October 2014.
  • The Blues have won their last two away league trips to Bolton - they had won just one of their previous 23 before this current run.
  • Garry Monk won against Bolton at the Macron in September with Middlesbrough and could become the first manager to win twice away from home at the same opponent in a Championship season since Steve Evans in 2015/16 against Birmingham (with Rotherham and Leeds).
  • Bolton have kept clean sheets in each of their last five home league matches in April (W2 D3) since losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough in April 2016.
  • Craig Gardner has scored in three of his last four league starts against Bolton (three goals in total), including in his last match at the Macron in August 2010.
  • The Blues have lost their last four away league games, conceding 12 goals across those defeats. They haven't lost five in a row since October 2013.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich39157174749-252
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story