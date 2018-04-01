Bolton Wanderers v Birmingham City
Bolton Wanderers midfielder Darren Pratley could return from a leg injury for their game against fellow strugglers Birmingham City.
Josh Vela will fill in for Pratley in midfield if he is unable to return to face Blues on Tuesday, however.
Garry Monk will be looking to build on successive wins against which have lifted Birmingham out of the drop zone.
Midfielder Craig Gardner may come back from a hamstring injury which saw him miss the win against Ipswich Town.
Match facts
- Bolton have failed to score in any of their last four league games against Birmingham (D1 L3) since winning 1-0 in October 2014.
- The Blues have won their last two away league trips to Bolton - they had won just one of their previous 23 before this current run.
- Garry Monk won against Bolton at the Macron in September with Middlesbrough and could become the first manager to win twice away from home at the same opponent in a Championship season since Steve Evans in 2015/16 against Birmingham (with Rotherham and Leeds).
- Bolton have kept clean sheets in each of their last five home league matches in April (W2 D3) since losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough in April 2016.
- Craig Gardner has scored in three of his last four league starts against Bolton (three goals in total), including in his last match at the Macron in August 2010.
- The Blues have lost their last four away league games, conceding 12 goals across those defeats. They haven't lost five in a row since October 2013.