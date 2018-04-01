Bolton Wanderers v Birmingham City

Garry Monk has won two of his four games in charge of Birmingham City

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Darren Pratley could return from a leg injury for their game against fellow strugglers Birmingham City.

Josh Vela will fill in for Pratley in midfield if he is unable to return to face Blues on Tuesday, however.

Garry Monk will be looking to build on successive wins against which have lifted Birmingham out of the drop zone.

Midfielder Craig Gardner may come back from a hamstring injury which saw him miss the win against Ipswich Town.

Match facts