Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Queen of the South v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 6Cameron
- 3Marshall
- 12Thomson
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 10Thomas
- 16Todd
- 9Lyle
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 21Carmichael
- 23Beerman
- 24Mercer
- 34Lyle
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 2Kidd
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 10Sibbald
- 42Robson
- 21Blair
- 45Welsh
- 22Jakubiak
- 43Nelson
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 7Taiwo
- 14Longridge
- 16Tumilty
- 17Harris
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home13%
- Away87%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kyle Cameron.
Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Ryan Blair (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Falkirk 1. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.