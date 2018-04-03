Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Falkirk1

Queen of the South v Falkirk

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Cameron
  • 3Marshall
  • 12Thomson
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 10Thomas
  • 16Todd
  • 9Lyle

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 21Carmichael
  • 23Beerman
  • 24Mercer
  • 34Lyle

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 2Kidd
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 10Sibbald
  • 42Robson
  • 21Blair
  • 45Welsh
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Taiwo
  • 14Longridge
  • 16Tumilty
  • 17Harris
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home13%
Away87%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kyle Cameron.

Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

Ryan Blair (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Falkirk 1. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren30214559312867
2Livingston311510650321855
3Dunfermline321310948321649
4Morton311211841291247
5Dundee Utd3013893936347
6Queen of Sth32119124849-142
7Falkirk301010103540-540
8Inverness CT29108113534138
9Dumbarton30610141941-2228
10Brechin3104271969-504
