Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dundee United v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 29Ralston
- 91Mohsni
- 4Durnan
- 2Murdoch
- 28Smith
- 12Stanton
- 16Flood
- 11King
- 7McMullan
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 9Mikkelsen
- 10Fraser
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 17Robson
- 21Mehmet
- 24Gillespie
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 22Dick
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3McLaughlin
- 20Froxylias
- 14Hutton
- 8Wilson
- 25Stirling
- 21Handling
- 7Gallagher
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 10Walsh
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.