Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Dumbarton0

Dundee United v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 29Ralston
  • 91Mohsni
  • 4Durnan
  • 2Murdoch
  • 28Smith
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Flood
  • 11King
  • 7McMullan
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 10Fraser
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 15Slater
  • 17Robson
  • 21Mehmet
  • 24Gillespie

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 22Dick
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 20Froxylias
  • 14Hutton
  • 8Wilson
  • 25Stirling
  • 21Handling
  • 7Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 5Gallagher
  • 9Stewart
  • 10Walsh
  • 15Hill
  • 19Ewings
  • 24Nisbet
  • 31Burt
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren30214559312867
2Livingston311510650321855
3Dunfermline321310948321649
4Morton311211841291247
5Dundee Utd3013893936347
6Queen of Sth32119124849-142
7Falkirk301010103540-540
8Inverness CT29108113534138
9Dumbarton30610141941-2228
10Brechin3104271969-504
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport