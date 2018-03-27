BBC Sport - BBC Sport Scotland lists a few of the big-names who didn’t cut it after moving to Scotland.
The Underwhelmers: players who failed to make the grade in Scottish football
- From the section St Johnstone
Rangers manager Graeme Murty described Niko Kranjcar as "possibly the most technically gifted player" he ever coached, but after the Croat's departure, most Rangers fans would agree he failed to live up to his reputation.
Here, BBC Sport Scotland lists a few of the big-name signings who didn't quite cut it after switching to Scotland…Who is on your list?