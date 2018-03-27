England women: Steph Houghton and Jordan Nobbs recalled for World Cup qualifiers

Houghton will be hoping to add to her 94 international caps

England women's head coach Phil Neville has recalled captain Steph Houghton and vice-captain Jordan Nobbs for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The pair missed the SheBelieves Cup earlier this month through injury.

Reading goalkeeper Mary Earps and uncapped Arsenal striker Beth Mead also return to the squad.

Liverpool duo Siobhan Chamberlain and Alex Greenwood miss out, as does Manchester City's Georgia Stanway.

Chelsea defender Anita Asante remains sidelined following knee surgery.

England have won all of their three games in Group One but are currently in second place in the table, a point behind Wales who have played a game more.

Neville's side will host the Welsh at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium on Friday 6 April before travelling to face Bosnia-Herzegovina four days later.

After finishing second in the SheBelieves Cup - Neville's first three games in charge after becoming the new head coach in January - England are now up to second in the Fifa world rankings, their best ever position and the highest ever by an England team.

Sunderland coach Melanie Copeland joins Casey Stoney on the coaching staff, with Mo Marley stepping away to focus on this summer's U20 World Cup.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabby George (Everton), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).