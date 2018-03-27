Irish Premiership: Crusaders look to have more favourable run-in than Coleraine

Crusaders face Coleraine in a top-of-the-table encounter at Seaview on Easter Tuesday

Premiership leaders Crusaders look to have a more favourable run-in than other title contenders Coleraine after the post-split fixtures were confirmed.

Crusaders' home match with Coleraine will be followed by home games against Glenavon, Linfield and Cliftonville before facing Ballymena away.

Only two of Coleraine's final five games are at home.

Coleraine are at home to Cliftonville and Ballymena United before away games against Linfield and Glenavon.

Linfield are the only team to have beaten Coleraine in the Premiership this season when the defending champions earned a 2-1 victory over the Bannsiders in November.

Crusaders moved back to the top of the table on Monday night when a Paul Heatley hat-trick earned a 4-1 away win over Warrenpoint Town.

Coleraine will involved in their Irish Cup semi-final against Larne on Saturday before travelling to Seaview on Easter Tuesday for their big game against the Crues.

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP POST-SPLIT FIXTURES

SECTION A, 3 APRIL - 19:45 BST Crusaders v Coleraine Glenavon v Linfield Ballymena Utd v Cliftonville

SECTION B, 3 APRIL - 19:45 Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts Ards v Warrenpoint Town Ballinamallard Utd v Carrick Rangers

SECTION A, 7 APRIL - 15:00 Crusaders v Glenavon Coleraine v Cliftonville Linfield v Ballymena Utd

SECTION B, 7 APRIL - 15:00 Ards v Glentoran Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers Ballinamallard Utd v Warrenpoint Town

SECTION A, 14 APRIL - 15:00 Crusaders v Linfield Coleraine v Ballymena Utd Cliftonville v Glenavon

SECTION B, 14 APRIL - 15:00 Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran Ballinamallard Utd v Dungannon Swifts Carrick Rangers v Ards

SECTION A, 21 APRIL - 15:00 Crusaders v Cliftonville Linfield v Coleraine Glenavon v Ballymena Utd

SECTION B, 21 APRIL - 15:00 Glentoran v Carrick Rangers Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town Ards v Ballinamallard Utd

SECTION A, 28 APRIL - 15:00 Ballymena Utd v Crusaders Glenavon v Coleraine Linfield v Cliftonville