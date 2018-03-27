Adam Yates: Port Vale defender announces retirement

Adam Yates began his career at Port Vale's Potteries rivals Crewe Alexandra

Port Vale defender Adam Yates has announced his retirement, but will remain with the club and work with the Port Vale Foundation.

The 34-year-old, who made 248 appearances for the Valiants, sustained a serious facial injury last November.

"The injury is both career-ending and life-changing," said Yates.

"I wouldn't change a single moment of my journey if given the chance. Football has given me over 30 years of memories both good and bad."

Yates began his career as a trainee at Crewe and signed for Vale after a three-year stint with Morecambe, but also had loan spells with Halifax, Burton, Northampton and Macclesfield.

"The Port Vale fans have been immense during my years and my feelings at the final whistle of the promotion seasons Northampton game and running towards them cannot be justified by words alone," Yates added.

"They really were paramount to my personal playing success as well as the teams and are the heart and soul of our club.

The Port Vale Foundation encourages people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport and other physical activities.

Valiants manager Neil Aspin said: "It's a sad day when any player has to retire, but based on the medical grounds and advice given, it's a sensible choice to retire at his age with the injuries he sustained.

"Adam Yates has had the satisfaction of a relatively long career and at this stage he's made the sensible decision to retire, and now he's got a little bit of time to decide what he's going to do with his future.

"From myself and everyone at the club, we wish Adam all the best with whatever he decides to do in the future, and hopefully his association with the club continue for a long time."