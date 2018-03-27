BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Heatley hits treble for table-topping Crues

Heatley hits treble for table-topping Crues

  • From the section Irish

Goals and reaction as a Paul Heatley hat-trick helps Crusaders to a 4-1 win at Warrenpoint Town to move them back to the Premiership summit.

Former Town striker Darren Murray was also on target for the visitors while TJ Murray netted for Warrenpoint.

Heatley reflected on the Milltown match, along with both managers, as Crusaders moved two points clear of Coleraine.

Top Stories