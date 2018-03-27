England 1-1 Italy: How Gareth Southgate's players rated at Wembley
England were denied a second successive friendly victory by a late Italy penalty awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) at Wembley as they continued their preparations for the World Cup in Russia.
Jamie Vardy's first-half goal gave Gareth Southgate's team the lead but Lorenzo Insigne scored from the spot-kick with three minutes remaining.
Several England players pressed their claims to be on the plane for Russia while others did little to make their case.
So how did they rate individually? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Wembley...
Jack Butland (goalkeeper) 6
Hard to make judgement on whether he advanced his World Cup claims as he had so little to do. No chance with the penalty.
Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 6
A threat going forward and can reflect with satisfaction on these two internationals.
James Tarkowski (centre-back) 6
Looked assured and solid, with one or two understandable nervous moments, but a real disappointment to concede that late penalty.
John Stones (centre-back) 5
Mixed night. Gifted a chance to Ciro Immobile early on but at least recovered. Still prone to mistakes.
Kyle Walker (centre-back) 7
Another really good performance in England's back three. His pace is a big asset although would still be a big call for Southgate to use him there in the World Cup.
Ashley Young (left wing-back) 7
Now a real contender for England's left wing-back spot and showed his versatility with a switch to the right late on - but guilty of one shocking, reckless challenge on Davide Zappacosta that deserved serious punishment.
Eric Dier (central midfield) 6
Captain on the night. Solid and unspectacular.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (central midfield) 6
Energetic and kept England ticking over but still uncertain of his role at the World Cup.
Raheem Sterling (forward) 8 - MAN OF THE MATCH
England's biggest threat. Pace, skill and direct running troubled Italy all night.
Jesse Lingard (forward) 7
Made his mark once again with his quick-thinking and invention catching Italy asleep at a free-kick and allowing Jamie Vardy to score.
Jamie Vardy (forward) 7
His pace makes him a serious danger and scored with a thunderous finish when given the opportunity.
Substitutes
Adam Lallana (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 60 minutes): Couple of nice touches but clearly short of match fitness. 5
Danny Rose (for Kieran Trippier, 60 minutes): Fairly quiet cameo. 5
Marcus Rashford (for Vardy, 70 minutes): Few opportunities to influence the game. 5
Lewis Cook (for Lingard, 71 minutes): Debut for England but little chance to make an impression. 5
Jordan Henderson (for Stones, 73 minutes): Quiet appearance. 5
|England pre-World Cup friendlies
|Against
|When
|Where
|Nigeria
|Sat, 2 June (17:15 BST)
|Wembley
|Costa Rica
|Thu, 7 June (20:00 BST)
|Elland Road
