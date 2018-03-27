International Friendlies
Switzerland6Panama0

Switzerland v Panama

Line-ups

Switzerland

  • 21Bürki
  • 6LangSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 69'minutes
  • 20Djourou
  • 4Elvedi
  • 3Moubandje
  • 16FernandesSubstituted forFreiat 58'minutes
  • 10XhakaSubstituted forSchärat 69'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forFreulerat 45'minutes
  • 15DzemailiSubstituted forDrmicat 45'minutes
  • 14Zuber
  • 19GavranovicSubstituted forSeferovicat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 5Akanji
  • 8Freuler
  • 9Seferovic
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17Frei
  • 19Drmic
  • 22Schär

Panama

  • 1Penedo
  • 13Machado
  • 5Torres
  • 3Cummings
  • 2MurilloSubstituted forQuinteroat 45'minutes
  • 6Gómez
  • 20Godoy
  • 17Ovalle
  • 10CamargoSubstituted forBárcenasat 34'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 9TorresSubstituted forNurseat 45'minutes
  • 24AvilaSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bárcenas
  • 11Cooper
  • 12Calderón
  • 14Pimentel
  • 15Davis
  • 16Arroyo
  • 18Tejada
  • 19Quintero
  • 21Nurse
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Baloy
Referee:
Oliver Drachta

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Roberto Nurse replaces Gabriel Torres.

Match ends, Switzerland 6, Panama 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Switzerland 6, Panama 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Schär replaces Granit Xhaka.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Michael Lang.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 6, Panama 0. Fabian Frei (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Haris Seferovic replaces Mario Gavranovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Frei replaces Gelson Fernandes.

Booking

Edgar Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 5, Panama 0. Josip Drmic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Remo Freuler replaces Breel Embolo.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Josip Drmic replaces Blerim Dzemaili.

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Alberto Quintero replaces Michael Murillo.

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Armando Cooper replaces Ricardo Avila.

Second Half

Second Half begins Switzerland 4, Panama 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Switzerland 4, Panama 0.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 4, Panama 0. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Panama. Edgar Yoel Bárcenas replaces Miguel Camargo.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 3, Panama 0. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Elvedi.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 2, Panama 0. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 1, Panama 0. Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gavranovic.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tuesday 27th March 2018

