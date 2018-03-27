England 1-1 Italy: Gareth Southgate unhappy with VAR penalty decision

England are now unbeaten in eight matches with five wins and three draws

England manager Gareth Southgate was unhappy with the Video Assistant Referee decision that denied his side a win over Italy at Wembley on Tuesday.

Jamie Vardy put Southgate's side ahead but referee Deniz Aytekin consulted VAR and awarded Italy a late penalty, which Lorenzo Insigne scored to make it 1-1.

"I think the ruling is 'clear and obvious' and this is not. It's one you can debate all day," said Southgate.

"I don't think with incidents like that VAR will clear things up."

The penalty came in the 87th minute when Burnley defender James Tarkowski, who was making his international debut, tangled with Federico Chiesa.

"It looks like Tarkowski stands on him but it's during the running process and he [Chiesa] is going down anyway," added Southgate in an interview with ITV.

"I think the referee had a good view already. VAR for an obvious handball and stuff like that, but we have to get on with it."

Tarkowski said: "It's never a penalty. I stood on his foot but I didn't think a lot of it. It is what it is - I'm not going to complain. It's been a great experience this week.

"There's a lot of positives to take. We look forward to the World Cup now."

'You do whatever it takes' - analysis

Jermain Defoe, England striker on BBC Radio 5 live

If there was no contact you would be wondering what he was rolling around for, but there was contact. You do whatever it takes to win games, do whatever it takes to win football matches, it is as simple as that.

There was contact, he's rolling around and obviously that has influenced the referee, they've got the penalty and scored the goal.

For me if I go through on goal, and there's contact, I'll go down. I'm trying to win the game for my team, you are trying to get a penalty.

Former England captains Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker both felt the incident should not have been reviewed by VAR

Your views

Joey Gambles: If the brief for VAR overturning a decision is "clear and obvious" then why did it take the ref so many views to come to that conclusion?

Spindley Bobbins: He STOOD ON HIS FOOT. Anywhere else that's a foul. If the boot had trodden on the other foot and England had been awarded a penalty, would VAR be being questioned so much?

Antony: VAR in football will never work - so subjective! Never a foul by Tarkowski!

Michael: If it's a foul anywhere else on the pitch, then surely it should be a foul in the penalty area? Trod on his foot, accidental or not it doesn't matter.

Von: If that penalty was any softer it would be a marshmallow.

Michael Scarn: Of course VAR is subjective - so is any kind of umpire or referee in any sport. It makes no difference how "soft" a foul was, if it's still a foul in the laws of the game.