Scotland: Jack Hendry always believed he would make it into the national side

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hungary 0-1 Scotland

Scotland centre back Jack Hendry was not in the least bit surprised by his excellent debut display in the friendly win over Hungary.

The 22-year-old was freed by Wigan in the summer but moved to Dundee, from where he earned a January switch to Celtic.

"I've always backed my own ability," Hendry told BBC Scotland.

"Maybe some people think it's happened quicker but I always believed I would get to this point."

Hendry started his professional career at Partick Thistle before moving to Wigan in 2015. The defender had spells on loan at Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons during his two-years with the Latics before signing a deal with Dundee last summer.

Celtic took the player to Glasgow in January and he announced his arrival on the national scene with a solid display as Matt Phillips' second-half goal earned the Scots a friendly win in Budapest on Tuesday.

"I was happy with my performance and more importantly it was a really good team performance," Hendry added. "It's just about trying to maintain it and keep on improving.

"It was a good result and a very proud moment for myself and my family. A special moment but it was more important that we got the win.

Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna and Scotland goal hero Matt Phillips salute the fans at full time

"I'm all about learning, I want to take in as much information as possible so to play with an experienced, top-class player like Charlie (Mulgrew) is really good."

Central defence has been a problem position for the Scots in recent times, but in his first two games, Scott McKenna did well in the 1-0 defeat by Costa Rica and was a stand-out in Hungary.

The displays of Hendry and Aberdeen's McKenna should give manager Alex McLeish plenty to build on.

"Me and Scott are constantly learning and trying to improve all the time," Hendry added.

"When we get opportunities we've got to take them. Scott's done well and I feel I did well tonight, so when you get those opportunities, and it's a real honour to represent your country, you've got to grasp it with both hands. We've showed that we can play at this level.

Hendry moved to Celtic in January after some outstanding displays for Dundee

"There wasn't any nerves, when you go out on the pitch you have a job to do and I was fully focused on that."

McKenna, 21, was named man of the match against Hungary and is determined to make himself a fixture in McLeish's side.

"It's a massive achievement just to be here and I want to stay here, so I just have to try to play the best I can every time I get an opportunity," he said.

"It was very important to get the win but even more important that we build on it now. We're getting more used to the formation now and hopefully in the games in the summer we can carry that on."

Miller encouraged by defence

Former Scotland centre back Willie Miller: "I thought Scott McKenna was excellent, but he wasn't the only one - Jack Hendry was good, Ryan Fraser did his part, Matt Phillips up front as well played extremely well, as did Callum McGregor and John McGinn in midfield.

"Scott McKenna has a great future ahead of him - we've been searching for centre backs and here is one that is definitely for the future."