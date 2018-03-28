Andrew Robertson to use Liverpool experience to help young Scots

Andrew Robertson has made himself the first-choice left-back at Liverpool after joining in the summer

Scotland defender Andrew Robertson hopes his experiences in his first season with Liverpool can help the young players in the national team.

The 24-year-old is the established first-choice left-back at Anfield.

"I'm progressing day by day down there, working under a fantastic manager and with unbelievable players," he said.

"That can only help my game and hopefully, as I'm one of the more experienced players with Scotland, I can help these lads."

Scotland secured a 1-0 friendly win over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to Costa Rica on Friday in the first match of Alex McLeish's second spell in charge.

The manager handed debuts to six players over the two games.

"The gaffer gave Charlie [Mulgrew] the armband, he's captain down at Blackburn and he's been a leader around the camp for a while," said Robertson, who moved to Liverpool in the summer from Hull City.

"But we can all be leaders to help the young ones like big Jack [Hendry] on his debut - you can talk him through it.

"We can all pass on our experience and try to help these young lads so we're in the best possible shape for qualifying for the Euros."

Matt Phillips scored the only goal as McLeish's side beat Hungary, and Robertson saw plenty to be pleased about following the disappointment of the Costa Rica defeat.

"After Friday it was important we got a performance and a result - there were a lot of positives today," the former Dundee United and Queens Park full-back added.

"The pitch didn't help anyone, we couldn't really play and Hungary were trying to stop the game at every opportunity - there were a lot of fouls in the game. It was a tough evening, but one we dealt with.

Robertson believes a number of Scotland's players showed up well in Budapest

"It's positive for the gaffer. On Friday we probably had enough chances to get the draw and today we managed to get the result and looked solid at the back. We look forward to the summer games and try to build momentum."

Robertson was particularly encouraged by the performances of young centre-backs Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry in Budapest.

"I thought they were brilliant, both of them," he said of the central defenders. "Big Jack [Hendry], making his debut, was different class stepping out from the back - he's obviously playing with a lot of confidence.

"The midfield three were really good - and the two up front. It was a hard-working performance and when we needed Allan McGregor to show up, he did with some unbelievable saves. I don't think anyone disappointed.

"You see the subs that came on, Jason Cummings got a few minutes and will be frustrated, but what a player he is and he has a big future. His time will come. All the subs have been doing well so we have a lot of depth."