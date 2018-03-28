Darren Sarll: Ex-Stevenage boss returns to club 10 days after being sacked

Darren Sarll became Stevenage boss after Teddy Sheringham was dismissed in February 2016

Darren Sarll has returned to League Two side Stevenage to oversee their youth system, just 10 days after being sacked as their manager.

The 35-year-old worked with the club's youth side and was a first-team coach before becoming boss in February 2016.

He spent two years in the role after initially being in caretaker charge, but has been replaced by Dino Maamria.

"Darren now has two years of managerial experience to add to his previous knowledge," said chairman Phil Wallace.

"We have some exciting plans to continue to recruit and develop young elite players, as well as expanding our college schemes by adding other clubs as strategic partners."

Stevenage said Sarll had been "dismissed" as manager, though three days later, after Maamria was appointed as his successor, Wallace said he was still employed by the club.

He will lead all aspects of youth development at Stevenage, who plan to expand their setup "domestically and overseas".