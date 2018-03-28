Martin Glenn: FA chief 'remains committed' despite exit reports

Martin Glenn was CEO at United Biscuits before joining the FA in 2015

Chief executive Martin Glenn 'remains committed' to the Football Association, despite suggestions he may quit after this summer's World Cup.

It has been reported that English football's governing body has started a "secret search" for Glenn's successor.

An FA statement said a "talent mapping exercise" was under way but it was not a recruitment process.

"Glenn remains committed to leading the modernisation of the organisation and uniting the game," it read.

Glenn has been in the role for three years but has endured a difficult time in recent months.

He had to manage the fallout from Mark Sampson's dismissal as England women's manager in 2017, following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Glenn was then forced to apologise for comparing the Star of David with symbols such as the Nazi swastika, while discussing a case involving Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola,

The FA had charged Guardiola over his decision to wear a ribbon in support of imprisoned politicians in Catalonia.