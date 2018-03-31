Crystal Palace v Liverpool - rate the players
-
Player Rater
Rating range key = Give it up = Pure perfection
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- 13Hennessey
4.47
- 29Wan-Bissaka
4.16
- 34Kelly
4.49
- 12Sakho
5.42
- 3van Aanholt
5.47
- 7Cabaye
5.57
- 4Milivojevic
5.43
- 18McArthur
5.23
- 10Townsend
5.67
- 17Benteke
5.15
- 11Zaha
6.81
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- 1Karius
5.01
- 66Alexander-Arnold
5.62
- 32Matip
5.44
- 4van Dijk
5.95
- 26Robertson
6.19
- 5Wijnaldum
5.83
- 14Henderson
5.36
- 7Milner
6.07
- 11Mohamed Salah
7.33
- 9Firmino
7.14
- 19Mané
6.98
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet