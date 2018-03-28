Kilmarnock: Alan Power signs new two-year contract

Power has made 26 appearances in all competitions in his debut season for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at Rugby Park until 2020.

The 30-year-old arrived from Lincoln City in the summer on a two-year deal but did not make a league start under previous manager Lee McCulloch.

However, he has been a regular since Steve Clarke took over in mid-October.

The Irishman has formed an impressive partnership with Youssouf Mulumbu and Gary Dicker as Killie have climbed up to fifth in the Premiership.

The Ayrshire side have lost just three of their 21 league games under Clarke and have already guaranteed a top-six finish.

"The season has gone well and I feel really comfortable here," Power told the club website.

"I had to be patient at the start and build my way into the team. I kept working hard, hoping my time would come, and lucky enough it did.

"I was confident in my own ability and I knew what I could do."

Power, who played more than 250 games for Lincoln after spells at Hartlepool and Rushden, insists: "I still get excited about playing football every week".

And he is looking forward to a strong finish to the season with rejuvenated Killie.

"We've secured top-six but we're not stopping there, we are still looking up," he said.

"Everyone is fearing us now and that's the way it should be; we've earned that right."