Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 30 March

Championship Conference

Cefn Druids v Bala Town (19:45 BST): After a 5-1 thumping at the hands of champions The New Saints, Cefn Druids will be looking to bounce back against Bala on Friday night.

The Lakesiders would move into second place with victory at The Rock, moving back above the Nomads who overtook them with a 1-0 win last week.

Saturday, 31 March

Championship Conference

Connahs Quay Nomads v Cardiff Metropolitan (14:30 BST): The students will be hoping for a better display against the Nomads than that displayed back in February when the sides met last.

Connahs Quay came away from Cyncoed with a comfortable 2-0 win, and they will be looking to secure the second-place spot they took from Bala Town last week.

Bangor City v The New Saints (17:15 BST): Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints travel to Bangor for Saturday's evening fixture having wrapped up the title with five games to spare.

Bangor currently sit third, level on points with second-place Nomads.

Play-off Conference

Newtown v Carmarthen Town (14:30 BST): After their Welsh Premier League status was confirmed for another season last week, Newtown can go into their match against Carmarthen free of worry.

The visitors however find themselves eight points adrift of safety and with games running out, the pressure is really on Carmarthen to come away from Latham Park with points.

Llandudno v Aberystwyth Town (14:30 BST): The two teams relegation threatened Carmarthen will be trying to chase down meet at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, both knowing a win would increase their chances of avoiding relegation significantly.

A win for Aberystwyth would see them leapfrog Llandudno and leave the hosts favourites to be caught by Carmarthen - if the Old Gold are to pick up enough points to catch their rivals.

Barry Town United v Prestatyn Town (19:45 BST): Bottom of the league Prestatyn know anything but a win against the in-form Barry Town - who have won their last five games - will see them relegated from the Welsh Premier League.

The hosts have shown their true potential in Phase Two of the season and with Welsh Premier League safety already confirmed, Gavin Chesterfield's side will hope to keep their momentum going until the end of the season.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 31 March

Bishop's Stortford v Merthyr Town (15:00 BST)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 31 March

Glossop North End v Colwyn Bay (15:00 BST)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 1 April

Abergavenny Women v Port Talbot Town Ladies (14:00 BST)

Caernarfon Town Women v Swansea City Ladies (14:00 BST)

Cardiff City FC Women v Caldicot Town (14:00 BST)

Cyncoed Ladies v Cardiff Metropolitan Ladies (14:00 BST)

Llandudno Ladies FC v Rhyl Ladies FC (14:00 BST).