Jack Wilshere: Arsenal have 'no issue' with England after midfielder's injury

Jack Wilshere's last England appearance was in the defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016

Arsenal have "no issue" with England after midfielder Jack Wilshere was injured while on international duty.

Wilshere, 26, could face Stoke on Sunday despite missing the friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Arsenal assistant manager Steve Bould, speaking at Thursday's news conference as Arsene Wenger has lost his voice, said Wilshere's return from England duty was only a precaution.

"Jack had a bit of a knee problem, he has come back and is fine," said Bould.

"As far as I'm aware, there is no issue [with England]."

Bould also said French striker Alexandre Lacazette could make his comeback from knee surgery against Stoke.

Wilshere, who earned an England recall after a sustained run in the Arsenal side, did not travel to Amsterdam for Friday's 1-0 win.

England manager Gareth Southgate had been hopeful Wilshere would be able to play some part against Italy at Wembley but he stayed with his club.

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with eight games remaining, and Wenger has been criticised heavily this season.

"I admire him immensely," said Bould of the long-serving Gunners boss.

"He takes unbelievable stick off a lot of people but he is one of the great managers and it is a pleasure to sit next to him."