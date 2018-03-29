Karl Robinson: Oxford United boss wants under-23 side next season

Karl Robinson managed MK Dons for a season in the Championship in 2015-16

Karl Robinson hopes introducing an under-23 side at Oxford United next season will help make them ready for the step up to the Championship.

Robinson took over at the Kassam Stadium on 22 March after leaving fellow League One side Charlton.

He conceded that MK Dons struggled when he was in charge for a season in the Championship without an under-23 side.

"We've got to have this mentality that when we get there, we're one of them," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"When you get the opportunity to get to that level, you've got to make sure everything's in order to stay there.

"If you don't have a plan when you're there, you come straight back down."

Robinson saw his Oxford team beaten 3-0 at Portsmouth in his first game in charge on Sunday, but is already hoping to be part of driving the Yellows to the next level.

"The academy has to grow, we've lost too many players to teams around us," he said. "This can't be the case any more.

"We have to have an under-23s with a group of players we can attract to it and help flow into the first team."