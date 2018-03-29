Swansea City: Carvalhal confident on Sanches return

Renato Sanches was part of the squad that won Euro 2016

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal has insisted Renato Sanches can play a key role in their Premier League survival fight despite his ongoing absence.

Sanches is still at parent club Bayern Munich as he continues to recover from a January hamstring injury.

The midfielder has struggled since his eye-catching loan move to the Liberty.

"We never know. If one player is out and recovers, he might just score the last goal in the last minute of the season," said Carvalhal.

Swansea, who are currently 14th in the table, three points off the relegation places, take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend. It is a a game that had been suggested as a potential comeback match for the 20-year old.

Sanches has received criticism for his performances since his summer move to South Wales and has made just 12 league appearances during that time.

But Carvalhal says he is not sure when the Euro 2016 winner will return from Germany where he is completing his recovery with Bundesliga champions Bayern.

"He has been in Munich the last two weeks and now we are waiting," added Carvalhal. "He had a scan last Tuesday, the scan was okay. I've talked with him, he is progressing very well, and now we are waiting for him. I don't know if it will be this week or next week, it depends on Bayern Munich.

"We have to get him fit as soon as possible.

"After that, let's see if he can play and help the team or not because we do not a have lot numbers in the squad. We need all of the players and I hope he will recover soon, I believe he will recover. If he can help the team depends him and depends on the team."

No worries on Mawson after England duty

Carvalhal says he is confident defender Alfie Mawson will quickly overcome the disappointment of failing to make his England debut.

Mawson, 24, was an unused substitute in the games against the Netherlands and Italy, but Carvalhal believes he will not have to lift the centre-back's spirit going into the game with second-placed Manchester United.

Alfie Mawson joined Swansea from Barnsley

Carvalhal said: "He is a player who has come from the lower leagues and played well for Swansea to go to the national team. This is hard in England; he must be happy and proud when he comes back to represent the national team. If he plays or not that is the decision of the manager.

"To be involved in the group, he should be proud and happy, never disappointed. Everybody should understand that. He has achieved something very important. Sometimes the most difficult thing is to go there one time. Now he has done that we believe he will go there more often."