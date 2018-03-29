West Ham v Southampton: Extra security for London Stadium game to cost taxpayers £60,000

The trouble at West Ham's game against Burnley is still the subject of a Football Association investigation

About £60,000 of taxpayers' money will be used to pay for increased security at West Ham's home Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.

The match will be the first at London Stadium since trouble flared at the 3-0 defeat by Burnley on 10 March.

Twenty fans were given life bans, including four for invading the pitch.

A substantially increased security presence includes measures to stop fans getting in front of the directors' box as occurred during the Burnley game.

Under the terms of the Hammers' 99-year lease at the former Olympic Stadium - agreed by former London Mayor Boris Johnson - security is paid for by the centrally funded body that runs the venue.

Current London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants West Ham to make a financial contribution for similar security arrangements at the club's remaining home matches this season.

The Safety Advisory Group, the body responsible for supplying the safety certificate to allow the game to proceed, has warned any repeat of the trouble will result in matches being played behind closed doors.

Khan said: "The safety of all supporters and visitors to London Stadium is of paramount importance. Nobody wants to witness scenes like those during the last home game, which were caused by a small minority."

In a statement, West Ham reminded fans of "their responsibilities to themselves, their fellow supporters, the team and everyone associated with the club".

"Every ticket holder is an ambassador for this club," it read. "We encourage you all to join us in backing the team in a hugely important fixture and make us all feel proud of West Ham United again."