Celtic: Brendan Rodgers tips Jack Hendry to become Scotland mainstay for next 10 years

Jack Hendry made his Scotland debut in Budapest

Celtic central defender Jack Hendry can become a mainstay for Scotland for the next decade, according to club manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 22-year-old made his international debut in Tuesday's friendly victory over Hungary in Budapest.

"He has the quality to play for Celtic and the international team for the next 10 years," said Rodgers.

"He's quick and can defend and it's important to be able to deal with the ball."

Hendry was freed by Wigan in the summer but moved to Dundee, from where he earned a January switch to Celtic.

The defender said he was unsurprised at how well his international debut had gone, a sentiment echoed by Rodgers.

"His [Hendry's] profile suits the highest level," added the Celtic manager.

"For a player making his first appearance away from home on the international stage, I thought he was very composed and looks like he'd played a lot more games than what he has done.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hungary 0-1 Scotland

"He made one crucial interception in the game that I'm not sure too many Scottish centre halves could make. He had to get across the ground at speed and block and defend it. I thought his performance was exceptional."

More to follow