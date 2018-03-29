Premier Division: Derry City v St Pat's Athletic (Fri)

Derry City's Ronan Hale on scored his debut for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s against Iceland

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels says his side have their 'work cut-out' to continue their impressive return to the redeveloped Brandywell Stadium.

The Candystripes had to wait over a year for renovation works to finish but have enjoyed heavy wins over Limerick and Bray Wanderers since their return.

St Patrick's Athletic are the opponents for Derry's third consecutive home game but Shiels expects a tougher test.

"We will certainly have our work cut-out to get a result," said Shiels.

"The [return to the] Brandywell has been great and the supporters have played a big part but people talk about the pitch and the supporters and the environment - they are contributing factors - the players need to get a little bit of praise for it because they've been the ones that have performed well."

The Saints are in fifth place in the Premier Division table after three wins from their opening seven matches and are just one point ahead of Derry.

Shiels says he is pleased with his side's start to the season after they recovered from losing three of their first four league games.

"We've had to change little parts of our game. We've lost quality players to the top clubs," added Shiels.

"I said it at the start of the season...I didn't expect anything from the first four games.

"I expected to lose all four because we haven't trained properly, the facilities weren't there for us, we just couldn't get our preparation done and luckily enough we got one win out of the four, which I wasn't expecting to get."

Swedish defender Armin Aganovic has been released by Derry while midfielder Nicky Low is suspended for the visit of St Pat's and Niall Logue, John Cofie and Nathan Boyle have been ruled out through injury.

The home side will, however, be boosted by the return of their international contingent after a two-week break.

Conor McDermott and Jamie McDonagh featured for the Northern Ireland Under-21's in their matches against Spain and Iceland while Ronan Curtis and the Hale brothers, Rory and Ronan, played for the Republic Under-21s.

"We've got them to a different level now," said Shiels.

"The cohesion of the team has developed and the continuity of what we've been doing has been good.

"It's broken up a little bit because of the international break, for us, but let's not make excuses."