Colchester United: Kurtis Guthrie leaves club after contract is cancelled

Kurtis Guthrie (second right) has previously played for Accrington, Southport and Welling United

Striker Kurtis Guthrie is to leave Colchester United after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals for the League Two club last season after arriving from Forest Green Rovers.

But an ankle injury, which required surgery, ended the campaign early and he has only made 13 appearances this term, scoring once.

His final game for Colchester was a 1-0 home defeat by Yeovil on 17 March when he was substituted after 65 minutes.