Michy Batshuayi: Uefa end investigation into Borussia Dortmund striker's racial abuse claim

Michy Batshuayi has scored six goals in seven Bundesliga games since joining Borussia Dortmund in January

Uefa has closed its investigation into a complaint by Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi who said he was subjected to racist chants from Atalanta fans during last month's Europa League tie in Italy.

Batshuayi said after the 1-1 draw that he heard "monkey noises in the stands".

Uefa had charged Atlanta with racism but said on Thursday they had closed disciplinary proceedings.

Batshuayi is currently on loan at Dortmund from Chelsea.