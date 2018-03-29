Trio of young players pledges allegiance to Guinea

Fulham's Ibrahima Cisse vows to play for Guinea

Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) has announced three new midfielders, Ibrahim Cissé, Amadou Diawara and Abdoulaye Toure have pledged allegiances to the national team.

This was revealed by Feguifoot's vice-president Amadou Diaby after the players pledged their allegiances to Guinea.

Uncapped Napoli's Diawara, 20, who has been in Italy since 2014, had caught the eyes of the European country's youth selectors.

France-born Toure, 24, has played for France at various youth levels and is having a breakout season at top flight club Nantes.

Former Belgium youth international and Fulham's Ibrahima Cissé, also 24, has equally pledged his senior future to the West Africans.

"The federation president Antonio Souaré has done an excellent job at this level [to get all three] and we are sure to count on them from the next international dates," Diaby said.

"We could have had them all during these Fifa dates but it was the new coach (Paul Put) who made his selections and we respect that."

The trio is expected to boost the faltering Syli Nationale under Belgian manager Paul Put.

Put's first game in charge ended in a 2-0 friendly defeat against Mauritania in Nouakchott on Saturday.

His main task is to qualify the Syli Nationale for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Guinea are currently top of Group H in qualifying for the 2019 Nations Cup, ahead of Ivory Coast, Rwanda and Central African Republic.

Put, who only resigned as coach of Kenya's Harambee Stars less than two weeks ago, led Burkina Faso to the runner-up position at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, losing to Nigeria in the final.