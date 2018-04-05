Cardiff City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves (left) and Matt Doherty (middle) were both sent off in Friday's win against Middlesbrough

Cardiff City can reduce the gap between them and leaders Wolves to just three points with victory in Friday's top-two home Championship encounter.

The Bluebirds, who also have a game in hand, are the form team in the division with nine wins in 11 unbeaten games.

Wolves have stabilised after defeats by Fulham and Aston Villa and are four games without loss following the midweek draw at Hull City.

August's corresponding game at Molineux finished in a 2-1 win for Cardiff.

"Cardiff are a tough team, they've proved themselves throughout the competition and are a hard team to play against, and we are ready," Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said.

"We know what we are going to face and we are ready."

His opposite number Neil Warnock, who is bidding for a record eighth promotion of his managerial career, could bring Joe Ralls back into the Cardiff City squad which could see Marko Grujic drop to the bench.

Espirito Santo will have Championship player of the season nominee Ruben Neves and defender Matt Doherty back for the visitors after suspension.

Cardiff surprisingly had no players named in the EFL Championship team of the season, which featured three Wolves stars including Neves, although Warnock is not concerned.

"There's one or two who are the best in the league but not had particularly good seasons," he said.

"I wouldn't swap many in my side. You don't realise how good some of our players are until you're coaching them.

"Our main asset is our togetherness. They don't need (any extra motivation). For me they're all player of the seasons."

Match facts