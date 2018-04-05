Cardiff City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cardiff City can reduce the gap between them and leaders Wolves to just three points with victory in Friday's top-two home Championship encounter.
The Bluebirds, who also have a game in hand, are the form team in the division with nine wins in 11 unbeaten games.
Wolves have stabilised after defeats by Fulham and Aston Villa and are four games without loss following the midweek draw at Hull City.
August's corresponding game at Molineux finished in a 2-1 win for Cardiff.
"Cardiff are a tough team, they've proved themselves throughout the competition and are a hard team to play against, and we are ready," Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said.
"We know what we are going to face and we are ready."
His opposite number Neil Warnock, who is bidding for a record eighth promotion of his managerial career, could bring Joe Ralls back into the Cardiff City squad which could see Marko Grujic drop to the bench.
Espirito Santo will have Championship player of the season nominee Ruben Neves and defender Matt Doherty back for the visitors after suspension.
Cardiff surprisingly had no players named in the EFL Championship team of the season, which featured three Wolves stars including Neves, although Warnock is not concerned.
"There's one or two who are the best in the league but not had particularly good seasons," he said.
"I wouldn't swap many in my side. You don't realise how good some of our players are until you're coaching them.
"Our main asset is our togetherness. They don't need (any extra motivation). For me they're all player of the seasons."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 35%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 37%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won four of their last five Championship meetings with Wolves (L1), including the last two at the Cardiff City Stadium.
- Wolves have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 away matches at Cardiff in all competitions (W3 D3 L6), a 1-0 win in February 2015.
- Wolves have scored the first goal in 28 league games this season, winning 25 of those games (D3) - both league-highs.
- Cardiff have won 10 and lost none of their last 13 league games. They have also won each of their last seven home league games - they last won eight in a row back in December 2012 (10), a season in which they won the Championship.
- Kenneth Zohore has had a hand in six goals in his last seven league games (four goals, two assists), after assisting just one goal and scoring none in his previous eight.
- No Championship player has provided more assists this season than Wolves' defender Barry Douglas (14). It is the most assists by a Wolves player in a Championship campaign since Michael Kightly delivered 18 in 2008-09.