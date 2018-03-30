Scottish Gossip: Sir Alex Ferguson, Hampden, Celtic, Hibernian, McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Sir Alex Ferguson has urged the Scottish FA to keep Hampden as the country's national football stadium, with the organisation's current lease coming to an end in 2020. (Sun)

Ferguson believes leaving Hampden would be leaving history behind. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes completing a treble this season would eclipse last season's domestic clean sweep, even though they have not emulated last year's feat of remaining unbeaten against Scottish opposition. Rodgers highlighted a longer run in Europe this term as a mark of improvement. (Times - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Rodgers insists Scott Sinclair is happy at Celtic, despite speculation linking him with a move. (Herald)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has told John McGinn he should not be leaving Easter Road for any club where he is not guaranteed first-team football. (Scotsman)

Lennon believes Scotland midfielder McGinn is worth at least £5m. (Sun)

Lennon has backed McGinn's club-mate Dylan McGeouch to return to the Scotland squad for their summer matches against Peru and Mexico after having to withdraw from the squad that faced Costa Rica and Hungary with injury. (Scotsman)

Hearts are keen to talk to Queen of the South about their forward Lyndon Dykes with a view to signing the Australian for next season. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish runner Guy Learmonth has criticised UK Athletics' lottery funding programme and is motivated to beat his English rivals who do get funding when he takes them on at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Herald)